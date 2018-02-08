Olympic Freestyle Skiing Schedule 2018: TV, Live Stream for Thursday Night

David Ramos/Getty Images

One of the fastest and most exciting events at the 2018 Winter Olympics helps kick off the action in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Thursday night.

The moguls discipline of freestyle skiing was brought to the forefront in the United States in 1998, when Jonny Moseley captured gold the last time the Winter Olympics were held in Asia.

Donna Weinbrecht in 1992 and Hannah Kearney in 2010 are the only American women to top the podium in an event dominated by Canadians.

During Thursday's qualification sessions, the Canadian men and women will try to assert their dominance ahead of the finals on Sunday and Monday.

However, there is an American woman looking to break the Canadian stranglehold on the gold medals.

TV: NBC (8 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Dufour-Lapointe Looking to Repeat in Women's Moguls

Justine Dufour-Lapointe is looking for her second gold medal in moguls after she took first place and her sister Chloe captured silver in Sochi four years ago.

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

However, she'll face stiff competition from compatriot Andi Naude and Jaelin Kauf of the United States, as well Australia's Britt Cox.

Kauf comes into the moguls as the No. 1 athlete in the FIS World Cup rankings after thriving on the World Cup circuit and at the U.S. Championships.

The 2016 FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year has two World Cup titles to her name, and she is the 2017 U.S. champion in moguls.

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Naude is second in the World Cup rankings behind Kauf, but she's had an inconsistent World Cup season, entering Pyeongchang with only three podium finishes out of a possible seven.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who is the youngest of three sisters who compete in the event on the global stage, is sixth in the world rankings, but she won the last World Cup event before the Olympics in Tremblant, Canada.

The defending gold medalist will try to bank on the momentum created in her home country to put on a good showing in the moguls.

Will Canadian Dominance Continue in Men's Moguls?

Sochi silver medalist Mikael Kingsbury is ready to ascend to the moguls throne previously occupied by fellow Canadian Alexandre Bilodeau.

Kingsbury has a massive advantage in the World Cup standings and has six wins on the World Cup circuit this season.

The only defeat Kingsbury suffered was at Tremblant on January 27 to Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who is sixth in the World Cup standings.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Kingsbury comes into the Olympics with a ton of pressure on his shoulders given his World Cup performances, but he appears ready to shoulder it and thrive in the first freestyle skiing event of the Olympics.

Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan, Australia's Matt Graham, South Korea's Jae Woo Choi and Horishima are among the contenders for silver and bronze.

Bradley Wilson is the top American in the World Cup standings in seventh place, and he has an outside chance of making the podium.

Statistics obtained from FIS.