US Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Highlighting Top Men, Women Stars to Watch

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

No matter which United States Olympians are involved in the figure skating competitions, Americans are infatuated with the sport every four years.

Past Olympic gold medalists Tara Lipinski and Sarah Hughes still live on in American figure skating lore, and their images will most likely be shown ahead of each broadcast as those in the United States relive their fantastic performances.

The current crop of American figure skaters has a chance to capture the imagination of the viewers back home while competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, over the next two weeks.

In a perfect world, the United States would medal in all four individual disciplines as well as the team event.

Although that goal might be too bold to achieve, there is talent on the team that could make it a reality.

Nathan Chen

Not only is 18-year-old Nathan Chen one of the United States' top medal hopefuls in figure skating, he has the potential to be one of the breakout stars of the entire Olympics.

The two-time defending U.S. champion is looking to continue his fine form as the only undefeated male figure skater this season and work his way on to the podium in Pyeongchang.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Chen's fearless nature on the ice is displayed by his propensity to put quad jumps into both of his routines.

If he delivers perfect execution in the short program and free skate, Chen could become the second American in three Olympics to take gold after Evan Lysacek won the men's competition in 2010.

Chen's top competition will be defending Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Canada's Patrick Chan.

Bradie Tennell

The unexpected revelation of the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships was 20-year-old women's champion Bradie Tennell.

Tennell outperformed veterans Ashley Wagner and Mirai Nagasu and stormed to the front of the discussion involving the top young names in women's figure skating.

The Illinois native has plenty of work to do in order to reach the podium in South Korea, but she should benefit from the fearlessness that helped her win the national title in January.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tennell has an opportunity to find a rhythm on the pressure-packed Olympic ice in the team event before she tries to shock the world much like she did a month ago on home soil.

Expect to hear Tennell's name come out of the mouths of Olympic commentators in the buildup to the women's competition, as some will bill the 20-year-old as the next best American hope to win gold in the prized event.

If she pulls off the unthinkable and earns a spot in the top three, Tennell will be the first American female since Sasha Cohen in 2006 to win an Olympic figure skating medal.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani

The social media darlings of the United States Olympic team have a real chance to take the ice dance competition by storm in Pyeongchang.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, or the "Shib Sibs" as many on social media know them, took third at the 2017 World Championships and have two wins on the Grand Prix circuit this season, including their gold-medal performance at Skate America.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The brother-sister combination has been one of the most consistent pairs in the world, but they'll face an uphill climb to take gold in South Korea, as Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the favorites to reclaim the Olympic throne they lost to Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the United States in 2014.

The 2010 gold medalists may be the top pairing in ice dance, but the Shibutanis could easily take silver if they perform to the highest of their abilities.

Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim

Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim are the only pairs competitors for the United States in an event the country hasn't medaled in since Calgary in 1988.

The married couple has dominated the domestic stage over the last four years, winning two national championships and finishing second at another.

However, the pair's success hasn't been able to translate to the international stage, with a top finish of seventh at the World Championships in 2015.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Knierims face an uphill climb to the medal positions given the wealth of talent in the pairs competition, but they will have ample opportunities to nail their routines as they'll participate in both legs of the team event as the only American pairs duo in South Korea.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.