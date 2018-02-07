Liverpool Transfer News: Reds and Arsenal Reportedly Leading Race for Max Meyer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool and Premier League rivals Arsenal are reportedly leading Serie A giants AC Milan in the race to sign Max Meyer from Schalke 04.

A report from Calciomercato's Daniele Longo has revealed the state of play among Meyer's growing list of suitors. The report detailed how "AC Milan have also been monitoring the 22-year-old who, however, is already earning €2 million-a-year and expects to double his wages with his next contract."

Meyer wants to test himself in England's top flight, so both Liverpool and the Gunners have the stronger claim to sign one of the Bundesliga's precocious talents.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal considered signing the schemer during the January transfer window, according to German source Bild (h/t Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of Football.London), who also reported the player remains on the Gunners' radar for the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked with Meyer since last summer, per Bild (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Wood).

Meyer fits the mould of players Klopp likes in the middle. The manager's style of play relies on quick thinking, vision and scoring potential from central areas, qualities embodied by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled for consistency since arriving from Arsenal in the summer, while Lallana continues to work his way back from injury. A midfield once loaded with creative flair is suddenly short of intuition after the decision to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Meyer would help solve the issue thanks to his guile and technique, even though his eye for a pass has deserted him recently. The youngster has yet to register an assist amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Yet Meyer's versatility would likely still appeal to a team built to play fluid, attacking football. Pipping the Gunners, who remain a main rival in Liverpool's bid to regularly finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, would no doubt make signing Meyer all the sweeter.