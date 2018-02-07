Knicks, Lakers, Warriors Headline Forbes' Most Valuable NBA Teams List

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Neither the New York Knicks nor the Los Angeles Lakers have made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, but they remain two most valuable NBA franchises, Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen reported Wednesday.

The Knicks lead the pack, with a valuation of $3.6 billion, while the Lakers are only slightly behind at $3.3 billion. The reigning champion Golden State Warriors come in third place ($3.1 billion).

Within the next few years, the Warriors may challenge the Knicks for the top spot. Their value climbed 19 percent over the last year, compared to 9 and 10 percent, respectively, for New York and Los Angeles.

Badenhausen noted Golden State's three-year, $60 million jersey sponsorship deal with Rakuten is the league's largest, and the Chase Center will be a massive revenue generator when it opens ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Philadelphia 76ers could be a financial powerhouse in the near future as well. They had the highest year-to-year growth (48 percent) of any team.

The Sixers were 25th in total value ($800 million) and rose to 21st, with a valuation of $1.18 billion. The rise comes as the Sixers are seeing the fruits of their long-term rebuilding plan.

Philadelphia has the Eastern Conference's eighth-best record (26-25), and Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid provide optimism for the future. The Sixers are also doing this without No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, who has played just 76 minutes.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who saw a 37 percent increase in value ($1.075 billion) will be another team to watch. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's brightest talents, and as his star grows, so will the Bucks' value.

Along the same lines, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who rank 15th ($1.325 billion), could see a big financial hit should LeBron James leave the team in the summer.