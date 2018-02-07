Chris Ballard: 'We Feel Strongly' Andrew Luck Won't Need Shoulder Surgery

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard disputed reports that quarterback Andrew Luck will need additional surgery on his right shoulder.

"At this point we feel strongly that Andrew is in a good place," Ballard said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "He doesn't need surgery."

This comes after ESPN's Chris Mortensen (via Adam Schefter) reported there are doctors who are concerned with Luck's shoulder and feel he could require another procedure.

After undergoing surgery last January, Luck sat out the entire 2017 season. He traveled to Europe in November to receive additional treatment and rehab the injury.

Upon returning from overseas in December, Luck told reporters he didn't see his status for the start of the 2018 season "being in jeopardy at all."

With Luck sidelined all last season, the Colts went 4-12 with Jacoby Brissett and Scott Tolzien as their starting quarterbacks. Indianapolis finished 28th in the NFL with a 58.5 completion percentage and tied with the Chicago Bears for fewest touchdown passes (13).

In the four seasons Luck played in at least 15 games since 2012, he has thrown for at least 3,822 yards and 23 touchdowns.