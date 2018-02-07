Thunder Trade Rumors: OKC Interested in Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in search of backcourt help and have reportedly expressed interest in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Thunder could have a difficult time acquiring Smart since the Celtics are looking for a first-round pick in return.

O'Connor also reported that landing Bradley would be challenging since the Thunder would have to strike the right balance between sending enough salary to the Clippers and keeping key pieces in place for the stretch run.

The Thunder are hoping to improve their perimeter defense, per O'Connor, following the season-ending ruptured patellar tendon injury to Andre Roberson on Jan. 27.

With regard to Smart, the Thunder aren't likely to have a 2018 first-round pick to include in a trade since OKC figures to lose its selection to the Minnesota Timberwolves (via the Utah Jazz), provided it isn't inside the top 14.

While Smart is a key part of a Boston defense that ranks second in the NBA in points allowed per game, trading for him would be a gamble since the acquiring team would risk losing him as a restricted free agent during the offseason.

Similarly, Bradley will become a free agent once the 2017-18 season ends.

Bradley's production has slipped this season as he's split time between the Detroit Pistons and Clippers, but he was also an elite defensive guard during his tenure with the Celtics, as evidenced by two NBA All-Defensive Team selections.

The Thunder's Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony seems to be meshing more as the season goes along.

In fact, defense hasn't been a big issue for OKC, as it ranks sixth in points allowed per game and fifth in point differential per contest.

The Thunder are fifth in the Western Conference at 31-24, and while facing them figures to be a tricky proposition for any team come playoff time, they likely need to add a piece or two to threaten the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.