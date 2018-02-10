Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 3

0 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

How strange would it be for the USA to be shut out in an "X Games" snowboarding event while taking a medal in biathlon?

That's one plausible outcome for Day 3, which is Feb. 11 in South Korea but Feb. 10-11 here in the USA. The U.S. team is far from certain to take a medal in men's slopestyle, while an actual world champion takes to the biathlon course.

We'll also get a first look at the U.S. women's hockey team, and we'll see one of the marquee events of any Winter Olympics.

Here are the storylines to follow as you watch through the night.