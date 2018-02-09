Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur meet local rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, as the north London sides battle at Wembley Stadium.

The pair are outside of the UEFA Champions League positions in England, and both need to start to accumulate wins down the home stretch of the campaign.

Power has shifted from the Gunners to Spurs in recent times, and the form of Harry Kane should give the hosts confidence ahead of the derby.

Arsenal are expected to field new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the former Borussia Dortmund attackers given the burden of reviving manager Arsene Wenger's fortunes.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT)/7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), CNBC (U.S.)

Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports Live, CNBC Live Player, fuboTV

Preview

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs and Arsenal have both been behind the pace of their lofty expectations, and a defeat on Saturday for either side could prove catastrophic to their ambitions.

Manchester City have created their own standard at the top of the table, but Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have done just enough to stay ahead of the north London teams.

Wenger and Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino would both be very happy with a fourth-placed finish this term. However, neither team has displayed the confidence needed to be consistent in their results.

The arrival of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan allows Wenger to play his favoured tactics, but all eyes will be on Kane as he attempts to show why he has become the most hyped striker in Europe.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has a wise head on young shoulders, and 28 goals in the Premier League and Champions League this season validate his current status in the game.

Arsenal now possess a striker with a lethal touch, with Aubameyang irresistible during his time in the Bundesliga.

A fresh partnership with Mkhitaryan will need to quickly bear fruit as the Gunners remain significantly off the pace.

The visitors trail Chelsea by five points, and defeat to Spurs could see the beginning of the end of their chances of playing in Europe's top competition next year.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful three important talents will be available for them, as Wenger assesses the fitness of Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal.

James Olley of the London Evening Standard reported the trio are expected to be fit for the encounter at Wembley, as Wenger plays his new-look starting XI.

Journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan said he is delighted by his team's new options in attack after Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan's first match:

As the home side, Spurs are natural favourites, but Arsenal have new firepower and sumptuous options after losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

However, Wenger's defence remains suspect, and Kane and Dele Alli will feel they can exploit their opponents on a huge stage to showcase their talents.

The Gunners will want to play on the counter-attack when able to, and Mkhitaryan's creativity could be the deciding factor if the visitors collect three precious points.