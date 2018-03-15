Ronda Rousey and Most Memorable Celebrity Performances in WrestleMania History

0 of 7

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WrestleMania, WWE's biggest showcase of the year, has been a star-studded event since its debut in 1985.

The first WrestleMania featured Mr. T as Hulk Hogan's tag team partner against Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper in the main event, with Muhammad Ali as a special guest referee.

Vince McMahon has always gone big at every opportunity possible, and it has paid off in spectacular fashion. WrestleMania weekend last year in Orlando, Florida, secured five straight sellouts from Friday through Tuesday, and WrestleMania 33 drew a record $14.5 million in revenue, per Kristi Dosh of Forbes.

The big draw for WrestleMania 34 on April 8 will be Ronda Rousey. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion made her first appearance at a WWE event in a segment with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31.

This year, Rousey will be at WrestleMania as an official WWE star after a brief appearance at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Let's take a look back at the most memorable appearances from non-wrestling stars on The Grandest Stage of Them All.