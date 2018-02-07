WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Asuka, Seth Rollins and More

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins has spent the last month teaming with Jason Jordan in a story arc that appeared poised to culminate in a singles bout between The Architect and daddy's boy at WrestleMania 34. An injury suffered by Jordan and requiring surgery, though, has left The Kingslayer's future in turmoil.

According to this week's WWE rumor mill, though, the creative team may be ready to fill the void left by Jordan with a familiar foe from Rollins' past.

Also discussed this week are plans for 2018 Royal Rumble winner Asuka and the health of Kane following his recent disappearance from WWE television.

Who Will Replace Jason Jordan As Seth Rollins' Partner?

Following the report from WWE.com that Jason Jordan underwent successful neck surgery, it appeared as though a story arc aimed at getting Seth Rollins to WrestleMania was dead in the water.

According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, WWE appears to have found its man.

"New advertisements have Seth Rollins teaming with Finn Balor in the future with Jason Jordan out injured."

Balor has been seen teaming with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of late in the Balor Club faction.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Even if a team of Balor and Rollins appears only on live events, it goes against recent storylines.

Rollins and Balor waged war weeks ago in a phenomenal television main event that ended with the former capitalizing on interference from Jordan to deliver his Blackout finisher and score the win. A week earlier, Balor, Anderson and Gallows knocked Rollins, Reigns and Jordan off in tag team action.

Suddenly putting that behind them, and booking Balor in a team with Rollins when he just reunited with Anderson and Gallows, makes no sense whatsoever and opens the creative team up to deserved criticism.

Asuka's WrestleMania Plans

After Asuka's win in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, many expected she would head to WrestleMania and challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship. That may not be the obvious path WWE Creative opts to take, according to The Wrestling Observer (h/t Ortman at Cageside Seats).

"The Observer notes that the WWE plan recently was for Asuka to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown women’s title and for Alexa Bliss to defend the Raw women’s championship against Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34."

It would be the first meeting of the second-generation Superstar and The Empress of Tomorrow, while Bliss vs. Jax was heavily hinted at during the brief romantic storyline involving Jax and Enzo Amore.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Asuka vs. Charlotte is a marquee match and one that could well trigger a year-long feud, not unlike we saw in 2016 when Charlotte and Sasha Banks tore the house down on pay-per-view for months at a time.

The novelty of the "first time ever" aspect would help elevate it beyond that of a typical women's title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Conversely, Bliss and Jax have hinted at a feud over the Raw title more than once. Often portrayed as distrusting friends, Jax has seemingly seen through some of the manipulations on the champion's part and even left her lying to close out Raw this winter.

Their match would be reminiscent of Batista vs. Triple H in that the dominant badass shrugs off the cerebral manipulations of their associate to stand supreme.

It is a timeless story that would do wonders for the division.

Kane Injured?

The Big Red Machine returned to WWE television in November and wasted little time engaging in a rivalry with Braun Strowman.

That gave way to an Undisputed Championship match against Strowman and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. For a moment, it looked as though Kane was on his way to a renaissance just in time for WrestleMania 34.

According to The Wrestling Observer (h/t Ortman at Cageside Seats), his quest for WrestleMania glory may be over.

"Wrestling Observer speculates Kane might be dealing with an injury, based on how little he worked in the Universal title match at Royal Rumble and the one-sided write-off the next night on Raw."

If true, Kane will miss out on the opportunity to compete at what could be his final Granddaddy of Them All.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Yes, Kane certainly appeared out of place in the ring with a younger, quicker and more ferocious Braun Strowman, and his best days are clearly behind him, but it is certainly a disappointment every time a grizzled veteran such as himself misses out on a WrestleMania opportunity.

That he had the support of management to the extent that he was headlining shows makes it even worse.