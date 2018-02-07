Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino Defends 'Nasty' Dele Alli After Dive

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino attend a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur's Enfield Training Centre, north-east of London, on December 5, 2017 on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group H football match against Apoel. / AFP PHOTO / OLLY GREENWOOD (Photo credit should read OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP/Getty Images)
OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has come to the defence of midfielder Dele Alli following his latest diving controversy, calling the England international a "clever boy" and "a little nasty." 

The 21-year-old was booked for simulation in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool, and it was his third booking for a dive since 2015―the most in the Premier League in that span, according to Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail.

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (2L) is booked for a dive during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS /
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

But Pochettino has no issues with Alli's approach, as reported by the London Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse:

"The problem now is that we are so sensitive about the situation. And then we are so focused on Dele Alli.

"There are a lot of positives from Dele. Of course, he's not perfect. Nobody is perfect. Of course, he is a clever boy. He is a little bit nasty.

"Football is a creative sport, in which you need talent and a very smart brain. And now we are so focused on small details.

"I am worried that in a few years we are not pushing our sport into a very rigid, structured placewith the VAR, with being focused too much on the small actions like this (Alli's dive)."

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) vies with Liverpool's Scottish defender Andrew Robertson (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on Febru
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Alli has emerged as one of England's top young midfielders since making his debut in 2015, standing out for his tremendous physical gifts, passing range and ability to score goals. Last season, he contributed a remarkable 18 goals in the Premier League, a fantastic tally for a central midfielder.

But the youngster has made headlines due to his antics as often as he has for his goals. Along with his frequent bookings for simulation, he's also been involved in a number of ugly incidents on the pitch, including aiming a kick at Fiorentina's Nenad Tomovic in 2016, per the Press Association (for the Guardian).

The club's reputation appears to be suffering a bit due to his behaviour, as well as those of some of his team-mates, as highlighted by this exchange between former England international Gary Lineker and football writer Kevin Palmer:

For now, Pochettino is happy to see Alli play on the edge during games.

Related

    Bordeaux Rejected Spurs' €50M Malcom Offer

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Bordeaux Rejected Spurs' €50M Malcom Offer

    Paul Vegas
    via Tribalfootball

    Luis Enrique Wants Luis Suarez as First Chelsea Signing

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Luis Enrique Wants Luis Suarez as First Chelsea Signing

    Paul Vegas
    via Tribalfootball

    Barca Ready to Finish Struggling Valencia in Copa SF

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Ready to Finish Struggling Valencia in Copa SF

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Lewandowski Will Push for Real Madrid Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lewandowski Will Push for Real Madrid Move

    Mikael McKenzie
    via Express.co.uk