AJ Styles to Face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn for Championship at WWE Fastlane 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Cesaro at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
JP Yim/Getty Images

After successfully defending the WWE Championship in a handicap match at the 2018 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles will essentially have to do it all over again.

SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan announced Tuesday that Styles will put the belt on the line in a Triple Threat match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Fastlane on March 11:

Owens and Zayn had faced off in a singles match Tuesday night to determine a No. 1 contender for Styles, who had a front-row seat while watching the match at the commentary table. During the match, Zayn got in Styles' face, which led to the champion causing a distraction by attacking Zayn.

The dynamic between Owens and Zayn and SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon has been puzzling over the last few months.

WWE is basically recreating the babyface vs. evil authority figure rivalry that has been part of the business forever, with one large distinction: McMahon has largely been positioned as the babyface ever since returning to WWE in February 2016.

That has continued despite him either openly trying to or succeeding in screwing over Owens and Zayn.

He tried to count a quick pinfall in the tag team match at Clash of Champions last December where Owens and Zayn would've been fired if they had lost. Then, after Owens and Zayn accurately pointed out Zayn was the legal man when Styles pinned Owens at Royal Rumble, McMahon responded with complete indifference.

The story has been so long and drawn out without anything actually happening that it has likely ruined whatever the payoff is going to be.

In addition, nobody actually expects Styles to lose the title at Fastlane since the stage is set for him and Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura to have a showcase match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

While it makes sense for WWE to keep SmackDown Live in a holding pattern until WrestleMania gets closer, another match involving Styles, Owens and Zayn does little to help anybody involved.

Related

    Knicks Must Embrace Full Rebuild After KP Injury

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Knicks Must Embrace Full Rebuild After KP Injury

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    McDaniels' Heel Turn Reinforces Pats' Place as Villains

    Featured logo
    Featured

    McDaniels' Heel Turn Reinforces Pats' Place as Villains

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Burning Questions Ahead of the Olympics

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Burning Questions Ahead of the Olympics

    Michelle Bruton
    via Bleacher Report

    Ultimate Guide to National Signing Day

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ultimate Guide to National Signing Day

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report