LeBron James Says He's 'Here for the Long Haul' After Cavaliers Loss to Magic

Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent slide, LeBron James does not want to be traded this season.

"I'm here for the long haul," James said Tuesday after his team's 116-98 loss to the Orlando Magic, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press. "I would never waive my no-trade clause."

He also said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal: "Win, lose or draw at the end of the day we're all brothers and we understand that. I owe it to my teammates to finish this season out no matter how it ends up."

Cleveland blew a 21-point lead against Orlando. It was the team's 13th loss in its last 19 games.

While the team has been looking for ways to improve before Thursday's trade deadline, it theoretically could have started selling off pieces and started a rebuild instead.

However, James will not waive his no-trade clause, as Shams Charania of The Vertical previously reported. He, Dirk Nowitzki and Carmelo Anthony are the only players in the NBA with a no-trade clause in their contract.

The big question is what James means by "long haul," as he has a chance to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has a $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season, but given the team's recent decline, it seems likely he will leave the Cavs in July.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported Tuesday the four-time MVP lashed out at team executives during a recent meeting.

The Cavaliers are now in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 30-22. Despite reaching the NBA Finals in each of the last three seasons, they appear to be in serious trouble. The team has showed interest in DeAndre Jordan, but per Sam Amick of USA Today, it hasn't made the Clippers a serious offer to this point.