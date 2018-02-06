WWE Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live Winners, Grades and Reaction for Feb. 6

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

This week's Mixed Match Challenge featured the real couple of Jimmy Uso and Naomi teaming up to battle Goldust and his new partner, Mandy Rose.

Goldie was originally set to team with Alicia Fox, but she was sidelined with an injury. Rose used to go by the nickname "The Golden Goddess," so this pairing made sense.

Daniel Bryan was voted to be the special guest referee for this match, which is convenient since he was already in the arena for SmackDown while Kurt Angle would have had to make a special trip had he won the poll.

How you feel about this match is going to depend on what you were hoping for going into it. If you wanted an exchange of technical wrestling, you are going to be disappointed.

But if you wanted to see some entertaining trash-talking and a few fun spots, this bout will put a smile on your face. Naomi and Uso picked up the win thanks to some teamwork, but their night wasn't over after the bell.

Rusev and Lana came out to taunt their married rivals and give the WWE Universe a new chant. It will be interesting to see which couple comes out on top when they have their showdown.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights