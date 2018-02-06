WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 6

1 of 7

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon kicked off the show and immediately addressed the fact that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will vie for the opportunity to challenge AJ Styles. An opportunity, he insisted, neither deserve.

Daniel Bryan interrupted and said the referee made a mistake at Royal Rumble and that is why they get the chance.

McMahon insinuated that Bryan sympathizes with Owens and Zayn because they followed similar paths to the top of professional wrestling. He went on, urging Bryan to see past that and recognize they are not like Bryan.

Styles made his presence felt, telling Bryan and McMahon to stay out of the way because every time they make a move regarding the WWE Championship, it affects him.

Grade

C

Analysis

This was literally every other show-opening promo by McMahon and Bryan over the last two months. At some point, WWE Creative has to come up with a resolution to their in-fighting in order to propel the story forward.

As it stands now, it feels too much like treadmill booking.

Even if the story itself is an interesting and engaging one.

The only interesting development here was Styles' backlash, hoping to preserve his title reign in the midst of bickering back and forth between his two superiors.