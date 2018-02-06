Report: Colts Anticipated Josh McDaniels' Decision; Will Interview 3 Candidates

The Indianapolis Colts are already prepared to move on after being spurned by Josh McDaniels.

According to Pro Football Talk, the team has three candidates ready to be interviewed in the next two days after anticipating this action. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier may be a candidate, citing his close relationship with owner Jim Irsay and experience in the league.

The Colts announced the New England Patriots offensive coordinator as the next head coach early Tuesday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McDaniels backed out of the agreement and will remain with New England.

Schefter added that Patriots owner Robert Kraft improved the coach's contract, although McDaniels reportedly wasn't sure about his decision to leave and felt more comfortable in New England.

Meanwhile, the Colts now need to find a new coach after the rest of the positions around the league have been filled.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub was a strong candidate the first time and might fall back onto him. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also listed Toub as a possibility thanks to a close relationship with general manager Chris Ballard.

Eric Galko of Sporting News listed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterback coach Steve DeFilippo as possibilities.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule are the only other candidates previously interviewed who didn't go onto accept other head coaching jobs.

