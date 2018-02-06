MLB Exec. Dan Halem Rips Scott Boras' 'Inflammatory, Unsubstantiated' Statements

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Although MLB free agency has remained quiet, there are suddenly fireworks between the league office and one of the biggest agents in the game.

After Scott Boras complained about the league sharing information about offers, MLB executive Dan Halem responded aggressively.

"If Mr. Boras spent as much time working on getting his players signed as he does issuing inflammatory and unsubstantiated statements to the press, perhaps the events of this off-season would be different," Halem said, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The MLB sent a memo noting the available free agents have "nine-figure offers," which angered Boras.

"I find it interesting that free agents have nine-figure offers since the CBA mandates that teams not share that sort of information," Boras said Tuesday, per Heyman.

Boras also compared the practice to the "infamous information bank in the 1980s," per Heyman.

While big names are usually off the board in the first few weeks of free agency, several top stars of this offseason remain available into February and don't appear ready to sign a deal anytime soon. Established players like Yu Darvish, J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta and Eric Hosmer—the last three being Boras clients—all could enter spring training without a team.

The noteworthy agent recently called out MLB teams for not trying to win.

"Losing is acceptable only if there is an effort to win," Boras said last Friday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "The difference between an accident and murder is intent. Teams are intentionally murdering seasons and fans are dying with it."

However, the MLB responded Tuesday by laying the blame on the agents who haven't responded to a changing market, via Ryan Fagan of Sporting News:

While Boras might be holding out hope for the best possible contracts for his clients, he also might end up leaving these star players with less than perfect or last-minute deals for 2018.