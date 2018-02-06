Marco Belinelli Out vs. Grizzlies as Hawks Discuss Trade

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 26: Marco Belinelli #3 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball during the gameagainst the Charlotte Hornets on January 26, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Marco Belinelli will not suit up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night as the team continues to discuss trades centered around the veteran swingman, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham.

Marc Stein of the New York Times added Belinelli has been "informed" that he "is on course to be traded" in the coming days.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reported Tuesday that the Hawks "have made everyone available" and are seeking expiring contracts and draft picks as they continue to rebuild.

Belinelli is in the final year of his contract and has emerged as intriguing trade target for playoff contenders in need of perimeter reinforcements.

The 31-year-old has averaged 11.4 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent from three in 52 games this season.

If the Italian sharpshooter is dealt before Thursday's deadline at 3 p.m. ET, it will mark the third time he's been traded since July 2016.

Dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season, Belinelli has suited up for the Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.

