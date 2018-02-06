Marco Belinelli Out vs. Grizzlies as Hawks Discuss Trade

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Marco Belinelli will not suit up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night as the team continues to discuss trades centered around the veteran swingman, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham.

Marc Stein of the New York Times added Belinelli has been "informed" that he "is on course to be traded" in the coming days.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reported Tuesday that the Hawks "have made everyone available" and are seeking expiring contracts and draft picks as they continue to rebuild.

Belinelli is in the final year of his contract and has emerged as intriguing trade target for playoff contenders in need of perimeter reinforcements.

The 31-year-old has averaged 11.4 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent from three in 52 games this season.

If the Italian sharpshooter is dealt before Thursday's deadline at 3 p.m. ET, it will mark the third time he's been traded since July 2016.

Dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season, Belinelli has suited up for the Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.