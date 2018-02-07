Russell Westbrook, Paul George Dominate as Thunder Crush Kevin Durant, Warriors

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant swept Russell Westbrook last season.

Westbrook is well on his way to returning the favor this year.

The Thunder guard scored 34 points and Paul George added 38, as Oklahoma City broke out of its slump in a 125-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Thunder arrived at Oracle Arena losers of four straight games, putting them three games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for fourth place in the Western Conference. With a road trip to the defending champs, it was fair to wonder if Oklahoma City would reach its season nadir against the player that left them for greener pastures a year ago.

Instead, Westbrook and George carried the Thunder with a pair of brilliant performances that helped obscure the fact Carmelo Anthony left after playing just six minutes because of an ankle injury.

After a three-game stretch where he averaged just 16.3 points per game, Westbrook has gone off for 70 points over his last two contests. He relentlessly attacked the basket in typical fashion, hitting 13 of his 26 shots while adding nine rebounds and nine assists.

George was stellar on both ends of the floor, knocking down six of the Thunder's 12 threes and adding a game-high six steals. The All-Star swingman is the NBA leader in steals.

The George-Westbrook-Anthony trio is now 2-0 against the Warriors this season. Golden State won all four of its games against Oklahoma City in Durant's first year with the Warriors.

"Ask him. Honestly, I don't pay attention to all that stuff," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters when asked how Westbrook was adapting to his new co-stars. "The guy is a great player. He was a great player last year. He's a great player this year. Every year is different for every team, new teammates. We all just do our best to adapt."

Durant, who scored 33 points for his third straight game of 30-plus points, had clearly grown tired of questions about his former team before the game. He asked reporters"why [they] care so much" about his relationship with players on the team.

"We don't play them as much," Durant said. "I've been in the league for so long now [that] every game to me is an opportunity to step on the court and do what I love to do the most and perfect my craft and get better."

Durant's costars had a quiet night, with Stephen Curry adding 21 points and Klay Thompson finishing with 12. Draymond Green had five points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four blocks before being ejected. He now has 13 technical fouls on the season.

The Warriors were limited to an uncharacteristic 8-of-28 shooting performance from distance and turned the ball over 25 times.

Oklahoma City also scored 22 second-chance points in what was a lackadaisical effort overall by the Warriors, who have lost three of their last four.

"We're out of whack right now...It's been a struggle," Kerr told reporters after the game.

Steven Adams had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double and Jerami Grant added 16 points off the bench for the Thunder to round out their double-digit scorers.

The Thunder travel to Los Angeles for a meeting with the Lakers on Thursday. They will attempt to atone for a 108-104 loss last week.

Golden State hosts the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.