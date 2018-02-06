Clay Helton, USC Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The University of Southern California announced Tuesday that it has signed head football coach Clay Helton to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In November 2015, the Trojans signed Helton to a three-year contract with a two-year option after they started 5-2 under his leadership as the program's interim boss.

In Helton's first full season without the interim label, the Trojans went 10-3 in 2016 and capped off a successful year with a thrilling 52-49 win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Helton helped the program take another step forward last season, as USC finished 11-3 and captured its first Pac-12 title since 2008.

"We've got a head coach we’re going to keep," athletic director Lynn Swann said in December, according to the Los Angeles Daily News' Scott Wolf.

"I want to follow the model of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They've had three coaches since the 1960s."