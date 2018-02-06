Report: Seth Curry to Undergo Surgery on Leg Injury, Miss 12-14 Weeks

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry requires season-ending surgery on the left tibia injury he suffered during the preseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the "recovery process is expected to take 12-14 weeks, and Curry is expected to be fully recovered and on the court by the start of July 1 free agency."

