Report: Seth Curry to Undergo Surgery on Leg Injury, Miss 12-14 Weeks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2018

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 4: Seth Curry #30 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on October 4, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry requires season-ending surgery on the left tibia injury he suffered during the preseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Tuesday. 

According to Wojnarowski, the "recovery process is expected to take 12-14 weeks, and Curry is expected to be fully recovered and on the court by the start of July 1 free agency."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

