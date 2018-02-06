Carson Wentz, Girlfriend Maddie Oberg Announce Engagement

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Carson Wentz watched his Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII and became engaged all in the same week.

The Eagles quarterback, who didn't play in Sunday's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium because of a torn ACL, announced his engagement to Maddie Oberg on his Twitter page Tuesday, noting now they both have rings:

This isn't the first time Oberg made an appearance on Wentz's Twitter feed. He acknowledged her support when he tweeted following knee surgery in December:

Wentz's ACL tear was a devastating blow to the Eagles at the time considering he was an MVP candidate with 3,296 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. Philadelphia's Super Bowl chances appeared to take a hit, but backup Nick Foles played the role of hero and led the franchise to its first Lombardi Trophy.

Foles did more than just capably fill in, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game win over the Minnesota Vikings and then beating reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady in a shootout Sunday with 373 passing yards and three scores through the air.

The champion Eagles and Wentz can now turn their attention to planning his comeback, and he has a wedding to look forward to as well.