Wizards Trade Rumors: Marcin Gortat Shopped Amid DeAndre Jordan Interest

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are reportedly shopping center Marcin Gortat ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline amid speculation the team is interested in Los Angeles Clippers post player DeAndre Jordan.

On Tuesday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported "several teams" have discussed Gortat with the Wiz as the team's front office "investigated the market" for Jordan, per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe.

Switching Gortat for Jordan would be an upgrade for Washington.

The 33-year-old Polish veteran ranks 42nd in player efficiency rating and seventh in real plus-minus among qualified centers, according to ESPN.com. Jordan is 19th and 12th in those categories, respectively.

Whether the rest of the assets involved, either in one trade with the Clippers or multiple deals, make sense for the Wizards would be the key question.

Although Gortat previously discussed retirement after his current contract, which runs though next season, ended, he changed his tune last month, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

"I know it's a story for everybody that all of a sudden a guy who doesn't miss games and I feel pretty young and I don't look that old, all of a sudden he wants to finish his career," he said. "That's how I am; that's how I feel. I know I have at least four more years in my tank, I can go for four more years and sign another good contract."

All told, the Wizards may see an opening in the Eastern Conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles and their own five-game winning streak despite a knee injury to point guard John Wall.

Finding a way to acquire Jordan, a potential free agent at season's end, would be a sign the front office is going all-in for an NBA Finals berth this year.