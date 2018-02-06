Tyreke Evans Trade Rumors: Celtics, Nuggets, 76ers, Heat 'Engaged' in Talks

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have reportedly all reached out to the Memphis Grizzlies to discuss shooting guard Tyreke Evans ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN provided the rumor update Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder could also make a play for Evans before the deadline, per Jake Fischer‏ of Sports Illustrated.

He's averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 46 appearances, including 26 starts. He's taken advantage of the extra playing time available with fellow guard Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined, allowing him to rank fifth among qualified shooting guards in player efficiency rating, per ESPN.com.

Memphis has struggled despite his success, however, posting an 18-34 record and falling 9.5 games behind the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Add in the fact Evans is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end and he becomes an obvious trade candidate.

He told Michael Wallace of Grind City Media last week that dealing with rumors is "part of the business."

"I really don't know how it's going to turn out, but I've heard there's a lot of interest out there for me, and that's a good thing," Evans said. "The season hasn't gone that great, the way we wanted, but I've been happy in Memphis and with what I was able to do to help this team."

While this marks Evans' ninth NBA season, he only has four games of playoff experience. That should increase this year, because if he's dealt, it will likely be to a contender.