Barry Bonds' No. 25 Jersey to Be Retired by Giants

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Nobody hit more home runs in Major League Baseball history than Barry Bonds (762), and the San Francisco Giants will recognize his career by retiring his No. 25 jersey during the 2018 season.

On Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN.com noted the Giants will retire the number Aug. 11, when they are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at AT&T Park.

The team shared a video making the announcement:

"I'm both honored and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season," Bonds said, per the team. "As I've always said, the Giants and Giants fans are a part of my family."

San Francisco shared a list of every player who has donned the No. 25 for the franchise:

Bonds spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before the Giants signed him heading into the 1993 campaign. He played 15 years in San Francisco, drilling 586 of his career home runs, setting the record for most long balls in a single season (73 in 2001) and leading the team to the 2002 World Series, where it lost to the Anaheim Angels.

He finished his career as not only one of the best Giants of all time, but also one of the best players to ever step foot on a baseball field.

Bonds was a seven-time National League MVP, an eight-time Gold Glover, a 12-time Silver Slugger, two-time batting champion and 14-time All-Star while playing for Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

While that is a clear-cut Hall of Fame resume, he has yet to be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, after the clouds of potential performance-enhancing drug use hovered over the latter portion of his career.

The Baseball Hall of Fame may not be set to put Bonds in its hallowed halls, but the Giants will have him once again take center stage as they remember his brilliance on the field.