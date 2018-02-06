Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea Rumours, Leon Bailey Price Tag

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The future of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea reportedly relies upon Liverpool's rumoured hope to sign Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been made aware how much they'll need to sign Leon Bailey.

The Daily Star's Luke Gardener cited a report from Spanish website Diario Gol, which said Navas wants Real president Florentino Perez to pave a smooth exit to Anfield, where Liverpool have endured some woe with their current goalkeepers.

The Costa Rica international is said to be willing to fight for his spot at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu if that's not the case, and his exit would open the No. 1 space for Los Blancos to move on De Gea as his successor.

De Gea, 27, has continued his imperious form between the posts for United this season and recently gave the impression he was content after celebrating his 300th appearance for the club in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has alternated between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius this season, but neither have taken the reins in tying down the top spot, with Navas alleged as being among their targets.

The Spaniard moved to Old Trafford almost seven years ago and is arguably United's most valued star, indicated by a recent report from Alejandro Alcazar of Catalan daily Sport that they value the keeper at €130 million (£115.4 million).

His current deal has a little under 18 months remaining, but United are said to be preparing another offer of a contract extension, and Squawka provided some evidence as to why they're so eager to tie down his talents:

However, De Gea is now said to be demanding £375,000 per week, a wage that would bring him closer to parity with January signing Alexis Sanchez, in order to remain at Old Trafford.

Sanchez signed a contract worth an eye-watering £500,000 per week last month, and The Sun reported De Gea now wishes to almost double his current £210,000-per-week earnings to stay (h/t Mirror's Martin Domin).

Meanwhile, United are understood to have been informed Bayer Leverkusen winger Bailey will set them back close to £100 million in the event they pursue his signature.

German newspaper Kicker reported Leverkusen want a similar fee to the £97 million figure that took Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer (h/t TalkSport).

The Jamaican joined the Factory Squad from Belgian outfit Racing Genk last January and has come into his own this season. Goal put his recent jolt in form into numbers:

Bailey's speed has made him an attractive prospect to a list of reported European suitors, with Chelsea and Arsenal also mentioned in the report as being interested in his services.

The 20-year-old is highly prized at the BayArena, but after only one year in one of Europe's top leagues, it's unlikely United or any other suitor will be willing to match such high estimations just yet.