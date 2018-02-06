Hawks Trade Rumors: Atlanta in 'Full-Scale Sell Mode' Ahead of Deadline

David Goldman/Associated Press

No team has been worse in the NBA this season than the 16-37 Atlanta Hawks, and they are reportedly looking to accelerate a rebuild before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

On Tuesday, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported general manager Travis Schlenk "has put the Hawks into full-scale sell mode…with just about everyone on the roster outside of rookie John Collins up for discussion."

However, Deveney cited a scout who called Atlanta's offerings "slim pickings."

According to Deveney, big man Dewayne Dedmon is the "most coveted" player the Hawks could trade, although he has a player option in his contract for 2018-19 and could become a free agent this offseason.

"No one's giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon," Deveney noted, even though he listed the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder as potentially interested teams at the right price.

All three are in the thick of the playoff picture and could use Dedmon to bolster their frontcourts before the stretch run. He is averaging 10.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game behind 55.8 percent shooting from the field and can even extend his offensive arsenal to behind the three-point line (38.3 percent) and pose as a matchup problem.

Dedmon has also thrived as an individual defender at times, as opponents are shooting 7.2 percent worse than their normal averages inside six feet when he guards them, per NBA.com.

Deveney said there is hesitation from other teams to trade for Marco Belinelli or Ersan Ilyasova because many think they will eventually be bought out. What's more, there hasn't been much interest in Dennis Schroder—owed $46.5 million for the next three seasons—or Kent Bazemore—owed $37 million for the next two seasons if he opts into his 2019-20 player option.

The best way to turn around things long-term in the NBA is to accumulate young assets and draft picks, but Atlanta apparently doesn't have much to offer as its disastrous 2017-18 season continues.