LeBron James Rumors: Cavaliers Star Won't Waive No-Trade Clause

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James reportedly will not waive his no-trade clause if Cavs management approaches him with the idea.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, James is "determined to see the year through" with the Cavs and is focused on this season.

Charania reported teams are doing their "due diligence" on James in exploring whether he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause.

The Cavaliers are third in the Eastern Conference at 30-21 and are mired in a major slump. They've dropped eight of their past 12 games and are 6-12 in their last 18 outings.

The 33-year-old James has a player option for the 2018-19 season, and there are major question marks regarding whether he will stay with the Cavaliers.

Since he accomplished his stated goal of bringing a championship to Cleveland two years ago, LeBron could depart for greener pastures as the Cavaliers seemingly implode.

Cleveland remains in decent shape as the East's No. 3 seed despite its issues. Since the Eastern Conference isn't stacked with elite teams, the Cavs are still in the mix to return to the NBA Finals for a fourth straight season provided they can make improvements and beat out the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Improved play from James down the stretch would be a key part of that equation.

While LeBron's production has been down during Cleveland's slump, the 14-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP is still having a strong statistical campaign with 26.3 points, 8.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.