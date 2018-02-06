Cavs Player on Possible DeAndre Jordan Trade: 'Montell Jordan Could Help Us'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 20: Musician Montell Jordan performs during the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

A member of the Cleveland Cavaliers joked former R&B singer Montell Jordan would represent an upgrade for the struggling squad ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The response came Tuesday after Tom Withers of the Associated Press asked the unnamed Cavs player about a potential deal for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

"Montell Jordan could help us right now," the player replied.

Cleveland has been linked to the Clippers' Jordan throughout the campaign, but there's never been a sense an agreement was close.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Monday the Cavaliers have only offered their own 2018 first-round draft pick—they also own the more valuable Brooklyn Nets' first-rounder—and "unwanted money," such as the contracts of forward Tristan Thompson and guard JR Smith.

Jordan, a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, would represent a massive upgrade for a team 28th in defensive rating and 26th in opponents' field-goal percentage, per NBA.com.

The Cavs have remained hesitant to go all in on the current campaign with superstar LeBron James holding a player option to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, though. So they may need the Nets' pick to start a rebuilding effort if he leaves this summer.

Cleveland has struggled while the front office has tried to determine its deadline strategy, losing 12 of 18 games since Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Montell Jordan moved away from the music industry in 2010 to focus on his work at the Victory World Church in Atlanta. So perhaps there's still a way he could help the Cavs since it's starting to feel like it will take an act of God for the team to make a championship run.

