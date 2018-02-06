Josh Rosen, Saquon Barkley Headline 2018 NFL Scouting Combine Participants

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL has announced the full list of draft-eligible prospects set to take part in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Among the biggest names invited to Indianapolis are UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, USC quarterback Sam Darnold, NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, Alabama cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The combine will begin Feb. 27 and run through March 5.

In recent years, there have been some high-profile combine snubs due either to oversight or the NFL's crackdown on inviting players with a criminal record.

Running back Joe Mixon and quarterback Chad Kelly were among those who fell into the latter category.

Per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier, Texas defensive tackle Poona Ford, NC State guard Tony Adams and Washington State guard Cody O'Connell are among the biggest 2018 snubs.

Goodbread noted that Alabama leads all schools with 14 combine invites, followed by Ohio State with 11 and Georgia and LSU with 10 apiece.

One of the top stories to watch at the combine will be the performance of UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

Griffin announced Jan. 30 that he had received an invite.

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at the age of four, was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He helped UCF go undefeated in 2017 by registering 74 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and one interception.

The quarterback situation will also merit watching in Indianapolis. Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Mayfield and Jackson are all looking to separate themselves and potentially emerge as the No. 1 overall pick to the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns.