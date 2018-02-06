Donald Trump Offers Condolences on 'Disgraceful' Death of Colts LB Edwin Jackson

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the family of Edwin Jackson on Tuesday following the former Indianapolis Colts linebacker's death Sunday.

Trump wrote the following regarding Jackson:

According to the Indiana State Police Department (h/t ESPN.com's Mike Wells), Jackson and Jeffery Monroe were killed early Sunday morning after they were struck by a vehicle being driven by a man suspected of drunken driving on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Per Wells, Monroe was believed to be a ride-sharing operator who pulled over to the side of the road before getting out to tend to an ill Jackson.

They were then hit by Alex Cabrera Gonsales, who attempted to escape on foot before being apprehended.

On Monday, Indiana State Police (h/t Wells) announced that Gonsales is in the country illegally and was driving without a license.

Trump stressed the importance of securing the borders after learning of that news:

The police added that the 37-year-old Gonsales (born Manuel Orrego-Savala) is a citizen of Guatemala who was deported from the United States in 2007 and 2009.

Jackson spent two seasons with the Colts after going undrafted in 2015 out of Georgia Southern.

He missed all of 2017 due to injury, but in 2016, he appeared in all 16 games, started eight and finished with 66 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Jackson was 26 years old.