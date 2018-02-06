2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The focus of the football universe has shifted to the 2018 NFL Draft.

Between now and April 26, a wide variety of factors will affect the decision-making process of the teams in the first round, with the free-agent quarterback market being the most important of them.

As of right now, USC quarterback Sam Darnold and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen are the prized prospects expected to be taken early in the first round, but that could change after the NFL combine and as teams fill needs in free agency.

Trades involving first-round selections will also occur at some juncture of the draft process, but we can't factor hypothetical deals into a mock draft.

Here's a look at how the first round should play out, with Darnold and Rosen leading the early run of quarterbacks.

NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

6. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

8. Chicago Bears: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

*10. Oakland Raiders: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

11. Miami Dolphins: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

13. Washington Redskins: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

14. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Baltimore Ravens: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

19. Dallas Cowboys: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

20. Detroit Lions: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

21. Buffalo Bills: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

23. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

24. Carolina Panthers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

26. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

27. New Orleans Saints: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

30. Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

31. New England Patriots: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Derwin James, S, Florida State

*Pick Nos. 9 and 10 will be decided by a coin flip.

Colts In Ideal Position at No. 3 Pick



Josh McDaniels couldn't have asked for a better position to be in as he enters his first draft with the Indianapolis Colts.

With Darnold and Rosen going to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants with the first two picks, the Colts could field trade offers from teams hoping to jump up and take Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield, or they could keep the pick.

If the Colts hold on to the No. 3 selection, they'll take NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, who is one of the top defensive prospects in the draft.

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick could be an option at No. 3 as well, but it might be too hard to pass on a dominant edge-rusher like Chubb.

If McDaniels and the Colts front office choose to dip into the trade waters, they should receive quite the bounty.

Arizona, Baltimore and Buffalo are three of the potential trade partners for the Colts since each of them could be in the market for a quarterback.

Regardless of which direction they choose to go, the Colts should leave the first round as one of the biggest winners.

Cardinals Stuck in a Hard Place With No Top Quarterbacks Available

Arizona may be the most intriguing team to watch in the first round.

If the new coaching staff decides the replacement for Carson Palmer at quarterback is in the draft, a trade may occur to move up from the No. 15 selection.

However, it wouldn't be a total shock to see the Cardinals go after one of the top free-agent quarterbacks because of their position in the first round.

If the Cardinals can't find a willing trade partner, they should fill another need on the offensive line with Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Another possible first-round scenario for the Cardinals would be to keep the No. 15 pick and then trade back into the first round to swoop up either Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph or Louisville's Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

The price for a trade into the bottom third of the first round will be significantly less than trying to move into the top 10, and the Cardinals would still be getting a quality young signal-caller.

Keep an Eye on Derwin James

Florida State safety Derwin James sits at the No. 32 pick, but there's a chance he could rocket up the first round if he impresses at the NFL combine.

James' athleticism and pure skill in coverage should move him up the draft boards of his potential suitors as teams look closer at each prospect.

If that is the case, James could shake up the market for defensive backs, which right now includes Fitzpatrick, Ohio State's Denzel Ward, Iowa's Josh Jackson and Colorado's Isaiah Oliver.

Fitzpatrick is regarded as the top secondary prospect in the draft, but if he is selected early, teams might be willing to take a risk on James, which could open up the possibility of teams later in the first round snagging Ward, Jackson or Oliver.

Oakland, Green Bay and Seattle are among the teams in the market for a defensive back, and it wouldn't be a total shock if one of them grabs James earlier than expected.

If James doesn't make a drastic surge up the first round, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles would love to take him at No. 32 as an understudy to Malcolm Jenkins.

