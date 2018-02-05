Jay Ajayi Throws Shade at Adam Gase in Instagram Post After Super Bowl 52 Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi couldn't help but shout out the coach who cast him aside as he celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Ajayi posted a photo on Instagram of him holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy. He included this caption along with the picture: "THEY may have tried to discredit you, discount you, throw dirt on your name...none of it matters now. LEGACIES LAST FOREVER. funny how they were GASsEd over journalistic...look at me now. ONLY GOD."

The Miami Dolphins traded Ajayi to the Eagles in October. The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had been frustrated with Ajayi's effort level away from the field.

According to the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly, Ajayi had also "polluted the locker room" in Miami prior to his departure.

Regardless of the circumstances behind his exit from the Dolphins, Ajayi's performance in the second half of the regular season made his trade look one-sided in favor of the Eagles, who sent a fourth-round draft pick to Miami. He ran for 408 yards and a touchdown in seven games and averaged 5.8 yards per carry after he had averaged 3.4 yards per carry for Miami.

Ajayi also went for 184 rushing yards in the playoffs, including 57 yards on nine carries in the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old helped add a different dimension to Philadelphia's offense, which became especially important after the team lost Carson Wentz for the season.

The chip Ajayi carried on his shoulder after the Dolphins traded him is unlikely to go anywhere in 2018, as he enters the final year of his contract. A big season could result in a big payday this time next year—if he and the Eagles are unable to agree to an extension before then.