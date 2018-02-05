Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Karim Benzema, Mateo Kovacic

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Karim Benzema to Manchester United, as Los Blancos attempt to strike a deal for the capture of David De Gea.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) reported United have been presented the opportunity to sign the France international by Real president Florentino Perez, with the Red Devils continuing to monitor the status of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Mateo Kovacic.

The reigning champions of Spain and Europe are in dire straits after a calamitous season in their domestic league and cup.

Real are only fourth in the current La Liga standings and Benzema has fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

United will not want to lose their goalkeeper who is now widely regarded as the best in the world due to his exploits at Old Trafford.

Real are 19 points behind current Spanish leaders Barcelona, and there will be a desire to improve their defence next summer.

Benzema is now the wrong side of 30, and it appears unlikely United will feel the need to recruit him after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Frenchman has found the back of the net just four times in La Liga and Europe this term, and it seems his best days are behind him after an illustrious career at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Kovacic would be a more realistic target for United manager Jose Mourinho, as the Special One hunts a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

Per AS (h/t Metro), United could chase the 23-year-old as they try to find a player who will blend into their squad. Mourinho has considered Nice's Jean Michael Seri and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Kovacic has failed to hold down a starting place under Zidane, potentially increasing his availability.

Here is the midfielder in action:

Carrick has been a worthy servant for United, and he has anchored the team during periods of incredible success after arriving under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite a restructuring of his midfield, Mourinho is yet to find the correct combination in the centre of the park as Paul Pogba suffers from a dip in form.

Nemanja Matic was supposed to be Carrick's heir apparent, but the former Chelsea player lacks the speed of thought to replicate the outgoing veteran.

Kovacic has a wide range of talents at his disposal as a central midfielder, and he could be better suited in the long run to support Pogba in a dynamic partnership.

Ander Herrera and Matic can both produce good levels of consistency, but neither have truly fitted the needs of Pogba's game.

Kovacic is a modern midfield general and he would allow Pogba to play on the front foot as he retains possession with ease.