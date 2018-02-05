Report: Nick Fairley Cut by Saints with Non-Football Illness Designation

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints reportedly cut defensive lineman Nick Fairley on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news, noting Fairley—who missed the 2017 season with a heart ailment—was cut as a non-football illness designation.

Yates also noted "timing was a factor in this decision" since Fairley would have received a $750,000 roster bonus on Wednesday, the same day his $4.25 million base salary would have become fully guaranteed.

This comes after Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reported on Jan. 24 both the Saints and Fairley filed grievances with the league regarding the four-year, $28 million contract he signed last March.

The defensive lineman didn't play in 2017 after making three visits to heart specialists, and Katzenstein explained "because of how the contract situation played out, it's unclear what the Saints owe Fairley."

Fairley tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2016—his first season with the Saints—and appeared primed to become a fixture on New Orleans' defensive line after re-upping there in March.

He entered the league as the No. 13 overall pick out of Auburn in 2011 and became a force alongside Ndamukong Suh during his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions. Fairley posted 5.5 sacks in his second season and 6.0 in his third, but he had just 1.0 sacks in eight games in 2014. He also struggled in 2015, with a mere 0.5 sacks in 15 games for the St. Louis Rams.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk suggested Fairley "likely won't play again" due to his heart condition following Monday's news.