Darren Collison to Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss 2-3 Weeks with Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will reportedly be without guard Darren Collison for multiple weeks in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

On Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Collison will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The procedure will force him to miss two to three weeks.

The Pacers signed Collison in July after he spent three years with the Sacramento Kings. The UCLA product is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game behind 49.5 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 43.2 percent clip from three-point range.

Indiana will miss Collison's shooting, but it still has 2018 All-Star Victor Oladipo to carry the scoring load from the backcourt. It will likely also rely more on Cory Joseph and Joe Young in ball-handling roles.

Still, the Pacers are battling in a close Eastern Conference race with the closing stretch of the season on the horizon. They are the No. 6 seed at 30-24 but only 1.5 games behind the third-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons.

If they can tread water with Collison out, they should have him back for a final playoff push given the reported timetable.