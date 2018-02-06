Early Favorites for Next Year's Super Bowl

0 of 8

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's been over 24 hours since the Super Bowl ended, so we're officially allowed to talk about the 2018 NFL season. Before the game even kicked off, Jeff Sherman of Westgate Las Vegas, one of the most significant books in the desert, dropped the Super Bowl odds for the upcoming season.

We'll go through the eight teams we believe have the best Super Bowl odds for next season and compare and contrast how we handicapped the league with Westgate's odds. In the end, our top seven were the same, though they finished in different orders. Six of the eight come from the same conference.

As others debate what the Philadelphia Eagles should do with Super Bowl hero Nick Foles, we'll dive headfirst into making sense of the 2018 NFL landscape. A backup quarterback winning it all almost makes you want to throw all predictions out the window, but books don't build massive casinos because they're wrong about sports often.