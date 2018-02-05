La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 22 Match

fotopress/Getty Images

Las Palmas scored in the final minute to earn a dramatic 1-0 win in La Liga against Malaga on Monday.

Alen Halilovic grabbed the winner after latching onto Jonathan Calleri's header, as the hosts won the battle of the relegation candidates.

La Union Deportiva now have 17 points from 22 games, and are just three points from escaping the relegation zone. Malaga remain bottom of the table in Spain.

Here are the latest scores and standings from La Liga:

Real Sociedad 5-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Eibar 5-1 Sevilla

Real Betis 2-1 Villarreal

Alaves 2-1 Celta Vigo

Levante 2-2 Real Madrid

Getafe 0-0 Leganes

Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona

Girona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico 1-0 Valencia

Las Palmas 1-0 Malaga

La Liga standings (Team, Points):

Barcelona, 58

Atletico Madrid, 49

Valencia, 40

Real Madrid, 39

Villarreal, 37

Sevilla, 33

Eibar, 32

Celta Vigo, 31

Girona, 31

Real Betis, 30

Getafe, 29

Leganes, 29

Athletic, 27

Real Sociedad, 26

Espanyol, 25

Alaves, 22

Levante, 20

Deportivo, 17

Las Palmas, 17

Malaga, 13

Monday Recap

It appeared the points would be shared at the Estadio Gran Canaria, but the hosts stung the visitors to steal a precious victory.

The teams cancelled each other out in the first half, but Samu Garcia went close for Malaga in the 18th minute as his shot was blocked.

Adrian Gonzalez's header just two minutes later worried Las Palmas fans as Malaga continued to probe, but neither team could create with conviction.

The second half continued in a similar vein as the encounter failed to catch alight, and both sides appeared to be happy with a point for their night's work.

Jonathan Viera was the hosts' most effective talent in a dour game, but the most dramatic action was to follow on the cusp of the final whistle.

Halilovic sent home supporters into delirium in the closing moments, keeping his composure to find the bottom corner with precision.