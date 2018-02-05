Watford Hammer Chelsea 4-1 After Tiemoue Bakayoko's Red Card

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Ten-man Chelsea collapsed at Watford in the Premier League on Monday, as the home side prevailed 4-1 against the reigning champions.

The Blues lost Tiemoue Bakayoko after 30 minutes as the midfielder saw red for a second booking, and it was downhill for the visitors for the rest of the game.

The Hornets took the lead shortly before half-time as Troy Deeney smashed home a penalty after Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois brought down Gerard Deulofeu.

Eden Hazard displayed his world-class quality as the Belgian wizard struck from distance in the closing stages, but Daryl Janmaat was the hero as he found the back of the net minutes later.

Deulofeu put the game to bed shortly before the final whistle to cap a magnificent display by the Barcelona loan star.

Roberto Pereyra then produced a devastating finish for a fourth in injury time to rub salt into Chelsea's open wounds.

Both teams provided their starting XI's before the game, as David Luiz returned for the Premier League champions after an extended period out of manager Antonio Conte's plans:

Watford applied relentless pressure on their opponents in the first half, as Chelsea lay on the ropes in an unconvincing display.

Conte was clearly aggravated in his technical area, with Hazard completely isolated in attack as his team faltered.

Chelsea were forced into tactical changes after being reduced to 10 men as Bakayoko was shown a second yellow card after 30 minutes for a clumsy challenge.

Football writer Liam Canning highlighted Bakayoko's lack of consistency since replacing Nemanja Matic in the squad:

Conte quickly replaced Willian with Cesc Fabregas as he reorganised but the Hornets took advantage to grab a precious lead.

Deulofeu's timing fooled Courtois three minutes before half-time, and the Belgian stopper caught the Spaniard with the faintest of touches as the attacker flicked the ball past his lunging body.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Referee Mike Dean had little choice but to point to the spot, and Deeney pulled rank to place the ball on the spot. The 29-year-old was confident as charged forward and his shot whistled past the goalkeeper.

Watford deserved their lead at the interval, and Conte marched down the tunnel to confront his side.

Coral suggested Chelsea could soon be looking for a new boss after a collapse in recent results:

Watford continued with an impressive high press in the second half, as Deeney and Deulofeu dominated the Blues' defence.

Deulofeu twice went close as he tested Courtois but the loan star missed the target with good opportunities.

Chelsea were a shadow of the side that marched to the Premier League title last season, and Conte was forced to throw on new signing Olivier Giroud as his team struggled for cohesion.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Blues finally started to play with just 10 minutes on the clock, with the visitors panicking as they stared defeat in the face.

Hazard dribbled through the defence to set up Fabregas, but the former Spain international couldn't find a strike.

Chelsea grabbed an equaliser seconds later as Hazard curled the ball home from distance, and a point seemed assured late in the day.

However, Watford continued to pour forward, and Janmaat danced his way into the box to slot the ball past Courtois with five minutes left on the clock.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 10 men had nothing left in the tank, and there was still enough time for Deulofeu and Pereyra to find the net to complete the shock scoreline.

Watford were excellent value for the victory, and Conte's future at Stamford Bridge must now be in doubt as Chelsea continue their depressing form.

The champions had little fight on the night, and their desire was lacking throughout the whole contest.