Manchester City Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Talks Rumours, Milan Skriniar Latest

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly use their upcoming fixture against Leicester City to hold talks with the club regarding a move for winger Riyad Mahrez. Elsewhere, the Citizens are said to be preparing a summer move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Sun's Daniel Cutts (h/t Metro) reported City, who were linked with a January deadline-day move for Mahrez, will look to advance negotiations at Saturday's clash, per a source at the Etihad Stadium:

"The club have not closed the door on getting Mahrez, despite what happened on deadline day. We’re ready to talk to them when they come here at the weekend, we’ll use that as an opportunity. He has been on the list since last year. Pep still wants him and is massively keen."

The Telegraph's John Percy reported Mahrez had missed two first-team games and three training sessions for Leicester since the failed City move, leading pundit Chris Sutton to criticise his actions, via BBC 5 live Sport:

Guardiola's reported desire to seal a move for Mahrez could be what influences the transfer most, given City have shown unwavering faith in landing their manager the majority of his serious targets since his arrival at the Etihad.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone recently broke down what Leicester were looking for if they were to part with Mahrez on deadline day, which provides some indication as to how much a summer move would cost City:

Mahrez is one of the superstars of Leicester's 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign who still remains at the King Power Stadium, despite having been incessantly linked with departures since shooting to fame that term.

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke is among those who has found fault in the way he's gone about securing an exit, however:

Meanwhile, Calciomercato reported Inter centre-back Skriniar has attracted City's attention despite the fact the club recently splashed £57.2 million to add Aymeric Laporte to their ranks.

City already boast a defensive corps comprising John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Laporte, not to mention club captain Vincent Kompany, who has struggled to demonstrate consistent fitness.

Skriniar, 22, is largely regarded as one of the best defensive prospects coming through Serie A and has established himself as a rock at Inter's core since joining from Sampdoria in July 2017.

According to the report, Skriniar's value has doubled since he completed the €25 million switch, a price that would be far from out of their reach to secure one of Europe's up-and-coming stars.