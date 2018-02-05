Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 27 Fixtures After Week 26 Results

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League champions Chelsea fell to pieces at Vicarage Road on Monday and suffered a 4-1 defeat at Watford's hands, failing to capitalise upon Liverpool's draw at Tottenham Hotspur as Week 26 came to a climactic close.

Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after 30 minutes, and Eden Hazard thought he secured a point for the Blues when he cancelled out Troy Deeney's first-half penalty breakthrough with an 82nd-minute equaliser.

But the Hornets had other plans and scored three in the last 10 minutes as Daryl Janmaat, Roberto Pereyra and January loan signing Gerard Deulofeu all got in on the scoring act to seal a comprehensive victory at home.

Manchester United closed the gap on bitter rivals and runaway leaders Manchester City to 13 points meanwhile, beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 after the Citizens conceded late to surrender a 1-1 draw in their trip to Burnley.

The stakes get even higher in Week 27, when a north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs opens the card as United look to reduce the deficit at the summit even further.

Read on for a preview of the updated Premier League standings, completed with a preview of Week 27's must-watch matchups.

Premier League Table (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 69 (55)

2. Manchester United 56 (33)

3. Liverpool 51 (28)

4. Chelsea 50 (23)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 49 (27)

6. Arsenal 45 (16)

7. Burnley 36 (-2)

8. Leicester City 35 (3)

9. Bournemouth 31 (-7)

10. Everton 31 (-16)

11. Watford 30 (-8)

12. West Ham 27 (-14)

13. Brighton 27 (-14)

14. Crystal Palace 27 (-15)

15. Southampton 26 (-10)

16. Newcastle United 25 (-12)

17. Swansea City 24 (-18)

18. Stoke City 24 (-26)

19. Huddersfield 24 (-27)

20. West Brom 20 (-16)

Week 27 Fixtures

Saturday, February 10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Swansea City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11

Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United, 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Liverpool, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, February 12

Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Arsenal Boosted in Time for North London Duel

Even a derby win over Tottenham on Saturday afternoon wouldn't be sufficient for sixth-placed Arsenal to move ahead of their most heated foes, but it could see them within a point of Mauricio Pochettino's men.

The Gunners looked like a new outfit following Saturday's 5-1 thumping of Everton at the Emirates Stadium, where new club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cast a happy figure after netting a debut goal:

The Gabon international wasn't the only new man who enjoyed a fine performance, either, as fellow winter arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted three of the five goals. Aaron Ramsey also got in some good derby preparation with a hat-trick of goals.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane had one penalty saved and converted another in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Anfield—his 100th Premier League goal—leading journalist Andy Brassell to laud the striker's elite talent on BBC 5 live Sport:

Arsenal are directly in Kane's sights, too, and as the England frontman prepares to face his former academy team, he said in a latter to the Players' Tribune that his desire to prove them wrong is his fuel (h/t the Telegraph:

"After Arsenal, I bounced around a bit and went back to play for my local team, and then I was spotted by a scout from Watford who offered me a trial.

"It's funny how things work out, as it was after playing for Watford against Tottenham that I got the opportunity to join Tottenham’s youth academy. The white kit fit better on me, I think.

"I remember the first time we played against Arsenal [for Tottenham's academy team] and even back then, I had a chip on my shoulder. It might sound ridiculous. I was only eight when they let me go, but every time we played them, I thought, 'Alright, we'll see who's right and who's wrong'."

With 13 goals in his last 10 appearances, it's fair to say Kane is displaying the kind of form that makes him arguably as threatening as he's ever been to his old club, but Arsenal have new tools at their disposal.

The Gunners' recent transfer activity has put them in a new light after an up-and-down first half to the season, but a win at Wembley on Saturday could provide a springboard from which to launch this term's revival.

A win has even more value for Tottenham now, though, as Chelsea's defeat at Watford left them within touching distance of Pochettino's side, who can climb into third spot ahead of Liverpool—temporarily, at least—with a north London derby victory.