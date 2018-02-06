EPL Week 27 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Arsenal to Wembley Stadium, as the north London derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Saturday.

Runaway leaders Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, with the Sky Blues hoping for a positive response after dropping points at Burnley.

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United, while Chelsea face West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool journey to the south coast to play Southampton on Sunday, when recent signing Virgil van Dijk will make his first return to his former club.

Here are the forthcoming fixtures and picks from England's top division:

Saturday, Feb. 10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET [Draw]

Everton vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET [Draw]

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET [Brighton]

Swansea City vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET [Swansea]

West Ham United vs. Watford: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET [West Ham]

Manchester City vs. Leicester City: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET [Manchester City]

Sunday, Feb. 11

Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET [Bournemouth]

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET [Manchester United]

Southampton vs. Liverpool: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET [Liverpool]

Monday, Feb. 12

Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET [Chelsea]

Key Players

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsenal

After Alexis Sanchez decided to leave the capital for Manchester, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger had to quickly strengthen his pool of players.

It has been an abject season for the north London giants, and the loss of the Chile international added further disappointment for supporters.

However, the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has warmed Arsenal fans' hearts, as the attackers attempt to rekindle the understanding they had at Borussia Dortmund.

The pair quickly clicked as Arsenal beat Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and it appears Wenger again has an attacking option to be feared.

Mkhitaryan was maligned during his short spell at Manchester United, but the Gunners boss is the type of coach who will get the best out of his skill set.

The Armenia international provided three assists against the Toffees, and there will be only minor adjustments as he gets to know Aubameyang once more.



Football writer Liam Canning highlighted Mkhitaryan's debut:

Aubameyang has been one of the most dangerous and prolific strikers in the game since joining BVB in 2013, and his five seasons in the Bundesliga were astonishing by any player's standards.

Alexandre Lacazette has yet to fully convince since his big-money move in the summer, but Aubameyang will ease the goalscoring pressure on the France international's shoulders.

As the Gunners' new forwards attempt to make an impression at Wembley, Harry Kane will try to steal the show in order to win the derby.

The England striker continues to hit new heights on a weekly basis, and it will be no surprise if he is the star of the show on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United

Sanchez strutted around with confidence in his home debut against Huddersfield, and United fans swooned as he displayed a complete attacking performance rarely seen at Old Trafford in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo would often take sides on with his skill and flair for the Red Devils, and Sanchez provides the missing ingredient in United's attack.

The Chilean was kicked from pillar to post against the Terriers, but his resilience could not questioned as he opened his account from a rebounded penalty kick.

Former United striker Louis Saha hailed Sanchez's impact:

It is far too late for United to mount a title challenge in the final weeks of the campaign, but Sanchez has a good settling-in period to get used to his new team-mates and environment.

The trip to Newcastle will be a solid test for United manager Jose Mourinho as he attempts to win games on the counter-attack.

The hosts will be expected to attack by their passionate supporters, which could up space for the South American to exploit.

Romelu Lukaku has found goals hard to come by in the Premier League, and the arrival of Sanchez could mean the Belgium international is the biggest beneficiary in the new-look combination.