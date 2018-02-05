Ronaldo: Neymar Can Win Ballon d'Or at PSG Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Brazilian striker and legend Ronaldo has said countryman Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or at Paris Saint-Germain after reports linked the player with a switch to Real Madrid.

According to SFR Sport, Ronaldo said Neymar does not need to leave PSG to win the grandest individual award in football (h/t Jamie Smith of Goal).

Speaking at Neymar's 26th birthday party, the icon said the PSG superstar already has the right conditions to be recognised as the best player in the world.

Ronaldo, who played 127 matches for Real but never in Ligue 1, said: "He has everything to win the Ballon d'Or in Paris. There are clubs that I would have liked to play at. One of the main ones is PSG.

"I have come many times to Paris. My life has been so many times in this city that I feel Parisian, but I never had this opportunity."

The attacker has repeatedly been linked with a potential move to the Spanish capital, with Real president Florentino Perez admitting he has wanted to capture the former Barcelona player.

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, Perez declared Neymar would have a better opportunity of winning the Ballon if he played for the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders.