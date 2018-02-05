Report: Greg Schiano Undecided on Patriots Job, Could Stay at Ohio State

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano could rebuff an offer to join the New England Patriots and stay with the Buckeyes.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Schiano's future is uncertain and that the Patriots have not necessarily offered him their defensive coordinator position. Matt Patricia, New England's current defensive coordinator, is set to take the Detroit Lions' head coaching job, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.