Report: Greg Schiano Undecided on Patriots Job, Could Stay at Ohio State

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2018

Former head coach of Rutgers football and head coach of the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now Ohio State associate head coach/ defensive coordinator Greg Schiano throws a ball before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Mel Evans/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano could rebuff an offer to join the New England Patriots and stay with the Buckeyes.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Schiano's future is uncertain and that the Patriots have not necessarily offered him their defensive coordinator position. Matt Patricia, New England's current defensive coordinator, is set to take the Detroit Lions' head coaching job, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    10 Highest-Paid Coaches in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    10 Highest-Paid Coaches in the NFL

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    How Underdog Eagles Saved Themselves and Philly

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Underdog Eagles Saved Themselves and Philly

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Patriots' Biggest Draft Needs After Super Bowl Loss

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots' Biggest Draft Needs After Super Bowl Loss

    Doug Kyed
    via NESN.com

    Breaking Down Most Realistic Potential Offseason Trades

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking Down Most Realistic Potential Offseason Trades

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report