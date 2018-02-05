Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40-125 Years in Prison on 3 Counts of Sexual Abuse

RENA LAVERTY/Getty Images

Larry Nassar was sentenced 40-125 years in prison in an Eaton County, Michigan, court on Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to Eric Levenson of CNN.com.

The ruling follows Nassar being sentenced to 40-175 years in Ingham County, Michigan, on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and 60 years in a federal court on child pornography charges.

Nassar apologized in court Monday, saying that hearing the victim impact testimonies from nearly 200 woman and girls he sexually abused during his years as a doctor for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics "impacted me to my innermost core."

"With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling," he continued. "It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts."

Judge Janice Cunningham did not believe Nassar's statements were genuine, however.

"I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact you've had on the victims, family and friends," she said.

She continued: "You will be left to sit there with only the memories of destroying your own family. I do not believe that you will have the ability to shut out the words of the children, and the young women and the adults who trusted you and who you let down. That will be your lifetime consequence."

Michigan's attorney general's office has said that 256 women and girls accused Nassar of sexual abuse, according to Gabrielle Fonrouge of the New York Post. His defense lawyer, Shannon Smith, said she expects Nassar to appeal his various sentences but that she isn't planning on defending him in those cases.