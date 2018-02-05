Super Bowl 2018: Eagles vs. Patriots Review, Fantasy Stats and Highlights

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Nick Foles proved that he was more than up for the job of leading the Philadelphia Eagles offense in Super Bowl LII.

Perhaps he never should have been doubted in the first place. Foles proved to be a lot more than a solid backup quarterback in postseason victories over the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings.

While he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC title game in Minneapolis, there were questions about how he would perform in the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium again. Many quarterbacks have struggled under the bright lights, and Foles had to prove himself.

He certainly did that in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. Foles and the Eagles had no problem moving the ball up and down the field against New England's yielding defense. He completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Foles also caught a second-quarter touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton that helped give the Eagles a 10-point halftime advantage.

The one interception that Foles threw was not necessarily a poor throw. His second-quarter pass to wideout Alshon Jeffery was batted by the receiver before Duron Harmon was able to intercept the ball inside the New England 5-yard line.

Foles not only led the Eagles to the victory—he picked up the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

Ex-Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount played a key role for the Eagles with 14 carries for 90 yards. He had a long run of 36 yards, which helped set the tone for Philadelphia's ability to move the ball consistently against the Patriots.

Rookie running back Corey Clement caught four passes for 100 yards with one touchdown. Wideout Nelson Agholor caught nine passes for 84 yards, while Jeffery caught three passes for 73 yards and a score. Zach Ertz caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Ertz's fourth-quarter touchdown reception proved to be the go-ahead score for the Eagles after the Patriots had taken a 33-32 fourth-quarter lead.

New England head coach Bill Belichick explained why Philadelphia was so successful at moving the ball. "They got the best [out] of all of their skill players," Belichick said, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. "They had a good design and kept us off-balance. Just give them credit—they did a great job."

While the Patriots lost their third Super Bowl of the Belichick/Tom Brady era, they had a sensational offensive performance. Brady completed 28 of 48 passes for a record 505 yards and three touchdowns.

However, when wideout Danny Amendola threw a swing pass to Brady in the right flat, the ball glanced off Brady's fingertips for an incomplete pass.

Brady also fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit from Philadelphia's Brandon Graham, and that helped give the Eagles greater control of the game.

"It's tough to lose these games, but again, you can't win the game if you're not in the game," Brady said, per Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe. "You play to win. We fought to the end. I'd obviously love to not have the ball stripped from me, but they got it and made a good play. A good play at the right time."

Running back James White carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. Running back Dion Lewis carried the ball nine times for 39 yards.

Amendola caught eight times for 152 yards, while Chris Hogan caught six passes for 128 yards and a score. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had a huge second half, finishing with nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.