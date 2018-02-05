NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2018: Predictions for Aaron Gordon and All Contestants

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest will feature four players who have impressed in all sorts of ways with their high-flying ability in front of the rim.

The crown jewel of the All-Star Skills Competition was captured by Indiana's Glenn Robinson III a year ago, but since he's injured at the moment, he won't be able to defend his title.

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is the most experienced of the four Slam Dunk Contest participants, but he's expected to face stiff competition from one of this season's breakout stars, a player with dunking pedigree and a rookie who shows no fear.

Here's a look at the competitors ahead of the competition on Saturday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Aaron Gordon

Gordon could be seen as the favorite to win the event because of his past experience.

The 22-year-old will be making his third Slam Dunk Contest appearance. His best finish came in 2016, when he fell short to two-time champion Zach LaVine.

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Gordon has impressed with a variety of dunks in the contest, including his under-the-legs effort over the Magic mascot and his 360-degree slam after taking the ball from the mascot, who was also doing circles on a hoverboard in the paint.

The fourth-year player is experiencing the best season of his career, with 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and he'd love nothing more than to add to his career-high stats with a first-place finish on All-Star Weekend.

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo is the only one of the four players participating in the Slam Dunk Contest and the NBA All-Star Game.

The Indiana Pacers guard has put up career numbers in his first season with the team after spending time with the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Oladipo averages 24 points and 4.1 assists per game, and he's not shy about showing off his skills close to the rim.

The 2015 Slam Dunk Contest runner-up has quite the dunking resume, as his double-clutch slam from the right wing over Dwight Howard won the 2017 NBA Dunk of the Year that was voted on by fans.

The 25-year-old could become the second Indiana player in a row to win the contest after Robinson took home the title in 2017.

Dennis Smith Jr.

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. stands at 6'3", but he can hold his own with anyone in the air.

Smith has displayed his otherworldly vertical on countless dunks this season, including one against the San Antonio Spurs in which he flew from the top of the paint to the rim.

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Most of Smith's dunks involve him taking off after he beats a defender off the dribble by the three-point line.

It's going to be interesting to see how Smith, who is building a collection of thunderous slams, uses his creativity to go along with his leaping ability to try yo match the power of the other competitors.

Larry Nance Jr.

Twenty-four years after his father won the first Slam Dunk Contest, Larry Nance Jr. of the Los Angeles Lakers will try to win the title in his home arena.

Nance made friends with the rim almost immediately after he entered the NBA, and opposing defenders are terrified each time he drives through the lane with a head of steam.

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The 25-year-old was a finalist for the 2017 Dunk of the Year award that went to Oladipo for a monstrous slam against the Brooklyn Nets.

One of Nance's best dunks of the 2018 season came against the Golden State Warriors, when he posterized Kevin Durant in transition.

If he wins, Nance would be the first Lakers player to capture the title since Kobe Bryant in 1997.

Prediction

Gordon over Nance in the final

Gordon will be driven by coming close in 2016, and he'll make it to the final with a brand new bag of tricks similar to the one he pulled out in Toronto two years ago.

Nance has all the motivation necessary to win the competition since he'll be in front of his crowd and will try to outdo his father's performance from 1984.

Although Nance will string together an impressive collection of dunks, Gordon's creativity will put him over the Lakers forward in the eyes of the judges.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.