WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 5

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 5February 5, 2018
Monday's WWE Raw went with a tried-and-true recipe on the march to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
The show delivered quality matches with clear stakes. It leaned on its cornerstones: Asuka, Roman Reigns and The Miz. The result was an episode that moved quickly, riled up the crowd and gave fans plenty to look forward to on the Feb. 25 PPV.
The red brand didn't have a ton of time after the Royal Rumble to build toward this event, but so far, so good.
We now know who will enter both the men's and women's Elimination Chambers save for one spot. And in the process of figuring that out, bad blood aplenty arose.
The following is a breakdown of Monday's show complete with highlights, letter grades and analysis.
Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt: Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match
- Wyatt calls Reigns "a failure waiting patiently to be put out of his misery."
- Wyatt counters the Drive-By with a clothesline onto the ring apron.
- "Anyone but you."—Wyatt.
- Reigns kicks out of Sister Abigail.
Before the bout, Bray Wyatt claimed that Reigns was a failure and that he was set to pounce on him.
Once the bell rang, Wyatt controlled the action early, keeping The Big Dog on the mat. The fight moved to the outside, and the heel kept the pressure on.
Each time Reigns mounted a comeback, but The Eater of Worlds snuffed it out.
Wyatt, however, wasn't able to put away his foe. A spear from Reigns knocked him down for a three-count.
Matt Hardy soon appeared and laid out his enemy to the crowd's delight.
Result
Reigns wins via pinfall to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was one of the more focused and powerful promos we've seen from Wyatt in a long time. When he doesn't jump from idea to idea, his interviews can be haunting.
And even with the loss, the match also showcased Wyatt as a dominant force, something that he has only been on an inconsistent basis.
The commentators tried to tell the story of Reigns suffering a downward spiral, but he's been too successful for that to ring true at all.
The Big Dog's victory was never in doubt, which hurt the electricity of the contest. We are now one step closer to the expected Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania clash.
The Revival vs. Finn Balor and Karl Anderson
- "They know who they are. They know what lane they need to drive down."—Jonathan Coachman on The Revival.
- Scott Dawson saves Dash Wilder by grabbing him near the ring ropes.
The Revival convinced The Balor Club to turn its scheduled singles match into a tag bout.
Finn Balor and Karl Anderson were able to fend off The Revival's double-team offense at first. Balor, though, found himself in the wrong corner, taking a load of punishment for a long stretch.
Anderson and Balor used high-flying moves to battle back. A Coup de Grace from Balor was enough to get the victory.
Result
Balor and Anderson win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
So The Revival lobbies for a tag team match because it's the group's specialty but ends up losing with a moderate effort from its opponents? That's not the smartest way to build the duo up.
The Revival has mostly been defined by comparisons to past teams since joining the main roster. The bloodthirsty predator it was at NXT needs to be brought back.
The Balor Club, meanwhile, had some fun moments. When it gets a long match where it can really let loose, it's going to be something special.
Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak
- Alexander falls awkwardly on his shoulder.
- Ali hits a springboard tornado DDT.
205 Live general manager Drake Maverick sat in on commentary to talk up the cruiserweight division.
Tony Nese and Drew Gulak were able to overpower and ground Cedric Alexander in their corner. Mustafa Ali led a rally that got his team going. Alexander finished off the heels with a Lumbar Check.
Result
Ali and Alexander win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
High-adrenaline action did well to show off what the cruiserweights can do. This was short and only offered a taste of the division as a result.
Ali and Alexander make quite the intriguing team. This is a pairing WWE should experiment with, making them friends, brothers-in-arms and, eventually, rivals.
Women's Elimination Chamber Reveal
- "Do you value Brock Lesnar more than you value me?"—Bliss.
Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced the women's Elimination Chamber match entrants: Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville and Sasha Banks. He noted that Nia Jax will face Asuka at the PPV and a win would earn her a space in the WrestleMania Raw Women's Championship bout.
Alexa Bliss came out to complain about having to put her title on the line. She accused the GM of sexism.
Angle asked the crowd if they wanted to see Bliss in the Chamber, to which they chanted "Yes!"
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Paige and Alicia Fox's absences are felt in a huge way with this Elimination Chamber lineup. Rose and Deville are new faces who haven't established themselves. The match is a potential career-changer for them, however.
Angle stumbled throughout this segment, giving one of his poorest performances as GM. And the Olympian criticizing the champ for not defending the title though he books the matches was hard to swallow.
Bliss saved this with her trademark attitude and swagger. She made a lot of valid points, working reality into the onscreen narrative in an unexpected and original way.
Asuka vs. Bayley
- "I know I can beat you."—Bayley to Banks.
- Bayley knocks Asuka to the outside with a forearm.
- Asuka knees a diving Bayley to the floor.
A tearful Sasha Banks rewatched her loss to Asuka backstage. Bayley tried to comfort her, but The Boss remained unsure of herself.
In the ring, Asuka and Bayley traded the advantage. Asuka fired away with big strikes. Bayley countered with aggressive offense.
Bayley was able to leave Asuka reeling, but eventually, The Empress of Tomorrow was able to trap her in an armbar to put her away.
After the match, Asuka and Bayley shook hands.
Result
Asuka wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
The backstage segment provided an eye-catching glimpse of tension between Bayley and Banks. That remains a rivalry that promises to be a scorcher.
The announcers recalling Asuka and Bayley's NXT history was a welcome move. They managed to weave the past into the present to make the current story deeper.
As for the match itself, this is the best Bayley has looked in a long time.
The near-falls were great. Bayley was more ferocious than usual. She jelled with Asuka. And The Empress of Tomorrow continues to be one of Raw's rocks in 2018.
The Miz vs. Apollo Crews (Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match)
- "2018 is the year of The Miz."—The Miz.
- The Miz does a Paul Heyman impression.
- Crews catches The Miz during his corner clothesline.
With Bo Dallas at his side, The Miz bragged about himself. He claimed the Philadelphia Eagles watched a video of his match to inspire them to win the Super Bowl.
Apollo Crews did his talking in the ring. He used his power and athleticism to keep The Miz on the ropes. Crews went for a series of covers but was only able to score two-counts.
The Miz was able to smack his foe's head on the turnbuckle to keep him down for three.
Result
The Miz wins via pinfall to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
A fast pace and a number of dramatic near-falls led to Crews' best match on the main roster. He just needs some character depth to go with all those in-ring wow moments.
The Miz nailed it on the mic, making it easy to invest in his pursuit of being a double champion.
The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Sheamus kicks Reigns in the head while the referee isn't looking.
- Rollins drives Cesaro into the stands with a suicide dive.
- "You selfish son of a bitch."—Rollins to Jordan.
Jason Jordan was all ready to fight alongside Seth Rollins, but officials informed him he wouldn't be medically cleared. Rollins had to find a partner in a hurry and chose Reigns.
Sheamus and Cesaro overwhelmed Rollins early. They moved the fight to the outside and continued their dominance. It was soon Reigns' turn to take a beating from the champs.
Jordan came down to offer his support just as Rollins mounted a gutsy comeback. The referee saw Jordan interfere and disqualified the challengers as a result.
Result
The Bar wins via disqualification.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
As expected, the match was an energized showcase near the end. The four foes had the crowd chanting for them. We have seen a lot of Rollins going up against Cesaro and Sheamus, but the bouts always seem to hit.
Jordan's involvement is the latest foreshadowing of a rivalry between him and Rollins. The Kingslayer is sure to fully lose it on the man who has cost him so many opportunities.
Nia Jax vs. Vanessa Floyd
- "You don't do that to me!"—Jax.
- Jax holds her foe up with a delayed standing press.
- "I'm going to mess your pretty little face up so bad that you're going to be wearing that mask permanently."—Jax
After a video package aired of her career highlights, Nia Jax steamrolled a jobber. She dispatched her opponent after but a few power moves.
Renee Young interviewed her afterward, and the hoss promised to take care of Asuka when they meet.
Result
Jax wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
The combo of one-sided win and video package is the kind of thing we should see with Jax more often. WWE has been too inconsistent in painting Jax as a monster.
It did just that here in a brief outing.
Jax's promo was solid. She did well to sell her animosity toward Asuka.
Sonya Deville vs. Mickie James
- James enrages Deville by slapping her in the face.
- "I was just getting started, baby."—James.
In this battle of Elimination Chamber entrants, Deville and James slugged it out.
Rose and Paige distracted the babyface to allow Deville to take over. The former MMA fighter beat up James with a strike-heavy attack. James, though, rolled up Deville for a surprise win.
Absolution pounced after the bell, but Bliss saved a surprised James.
Result
James wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
Deville's strikes are excellent, but she's got a ways to go to become a star all-around performer. A ferocious, physical side of James was on display, a good tease of what should be on the way in the Elimination Chamber.
These two will get a lot more time to dig their claws into each other at that point.
Bliss saving James was an intriguing, unexpected image. If they are reforming their past alliance to a degree, the Chamber bout will have another subplot on its hands.
Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Elias
- Elias calls Des Moines a "no-name town" and a "God-forsaken wasteland."
- "Elias may enter the Elimination Chamber on a stretcher."—Corey Graves.
The winner here would earn the right to enter last in the Elimination Chamber match.
Elias insulted Des Moines, Iowa, and warmed up the crowd via song before the action began. He soon watched as Strowman and Cena clubbed each other.
The Monster Among Men manhandled everyone. Cena and Elias joined forces to take on the big man. Elias played the scavenger and pinned Cena after The Monster Among Men laid him out.
An angry Strowman went on a rampage afterward.
Result
Elias wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
This stipulation was a creative idea to add stakes for the three men who already worked their way into the Chamber. It gave Elias a big win.
But Strowman was yet again the star despite not getting the victory. His series of powerslams weren't nearly as memorable as any of his best moments of destruction.
The segment felt awkward at the end with the cameras continuing to point at a scene that was long over.