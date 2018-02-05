WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 5

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw went with a tried-and-true recipe on the march to the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The show delivered quality matches with clear stakes. It leaned on its cornerstones: Asuka, Roman Reigns and The Miz. The result was an episode that moved quickly, riled up the crowd and gave fans plenty to look forward to on the Feb. 25 PPV.

The red brand didn't have a ton of time after the Royal Rumble to build toward this event, but so far, so good.

We now know who will enter both the men's and women's Elimination Chambers save for one spot. And in the process of figuring that out, bad blood aplenty arose.

The following is a breakdown of Monday's show complete with highlights, letter grades and analysis.