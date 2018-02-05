Eagles Parade 2018: Date, Live-Stream Info and Anticipated Player Reactions

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A first is about to unfold in the city of Philadelphia: A Lombardi Trophy will make its way through the streets.

The Philadelphia Eagles completed the Hollywood-esque story in the 2018 Super Bowl, taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in epic fashion, 41-33.

Along the way, the Eagles got key performances from free-agent adds such as Alshon Jeffery, a game-altering play from first-round pick Derek Barnett and repeated aggressive and smart calls from head coach Doug Pederson, including two fourth-down plays sure to go down in football lore forever.

Details are still trickling in, but it's safe to say the Eagles parade is about to be a major event.

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl Victory Parade Info

Date: Thursday

Reported Time (ET): 11 a.m. (tentative)

TV: TBA

Live Stream: TBA

Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report the parade was officially set for Wednesday, though no official start time has been confirmed yet. The City of Philadelphia then provided an update:

Candy Woodall of PennLive.com followed by noting the usual major points should make up the official route: "The parade route has not been confirmed by city officials, but like previous victory parades, it is expected to travel much of Broad Street, move around City Hall, catch the Ben Franklin Parkway and end at the Art Museum."

Typically, local news carries the festivities online for those who want to live-stream it. Based on his reaction, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will likely make Wednesday something akin to a holiday, so local channels should have it:

Based on the all-night festivities that Eagles fans put on right after the win, viewers can expect this parade to be crowded.

Look at scenes provided by ABC News and USA Today:

One of the fun storylines about the upcoming parade doubles as a bit of smooth advertising for Budweiser.

Bud Light gets the credit, as it made a bet with offensive lineman Lane Johnson way back in August pertaining to his Eagles winning a Super Bowl:

Bud Light will make good on the bet, according to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell: "A spokesperson for Bud Light confirmed Sunday, after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33, that the brand will make good on a promise it made on Twitter in the summer and will give one free beer to fans 21 and older along the parade route who want to partake."

Rest assured Eagles players will have as much fun as fans themselves. Safety Rodney McLeod already told fans he plans on seeing them on Broad Street:

One has to imagine Johnson himself will be a centerpiece of the celebration as well. While his role in the parade will likely be planned through Bud Light, it's simple: The man who buys a round for the entire city is bound to be a focal point.

Also prominent will be quarterback Nick Foles, who got the best of Brady via 373 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a touchdown reception on a fateful fourth-down trick play.

He'll be right next to the injured MVP contender he replaced, Carson Wentz:

A few other player reactions show how fun Wednesday's parade could be for all involved:

It's not exaggerating to say Wednesday could be the biggest Super Bowl parade yet.

After all, this is the first championship for the Eagles in the Super Bowl era, and it arrived via the stuff normally reserved for Hollywood scripts, with the gutsy head coach and backup quarterback combining to win it all.

Before the organization turns its attention toward following the championship blueprint it just wrote for the league once again, it will take time to celebrate with the fans that supported them along the way.

