NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Date, Top Rumors Surrounding Star Big Men

NBA front offices have shifted their focus to wing players and guards, but the seven-foot center still holds value near the trade deadline as teams pursue rim-protectors and interior defenders down the stretch.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan emerged as one of the biggest names that could find a new home before the end of the season.

Reports have connected the two-time All-Defensive First Team selection to multiple suitors, but he remains with the team that drafted him in 2008. However, as the rumor mill heats up and after the club's decision to deal Blake Griffin, Jordan could find himself on a playoff contender in a few days.

As a squad in the race for a top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat may opt to keep centerpiece Hassan Whiteside in place, but a good deal could change their plans.

The New York Knicks sit slightly outside the playoff picture. They're hoping to dump a big salary and rid themselves of a toxic situation in one transaction. What's the latest on the sour situation between head coach Jeff Hornacek and center Joakim Noah leading up to Thursday's trade deadline?

Portland Trail Blazers Contacted Los Angeles Clippers About DeAndre Jordan

The Portland Trail Blazers may acquire the final piece of Lob City. According to Los Angeles Times reporter Broderick Turner, Jordan has been the subject of trade talks between the two front offices, though nothing concrete came from discussions:

"The Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have discussed a trade involving L.A. center DeAndre Jordan but a formal offer was never made, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter."

The Clippers shocked many when sending Griffin to the Detroit Pistons. Jordan's departure wouldn't surprise anyone, but a deal would solidify a complete makeover for a club that made six consecutive trips to the postseason with Chris Paul, Griffin and Jordan as parts of the roster nucleus.

It's worth noting Jordan has a player option in his contract for the 2018-19 term. If the Blazers or any team acquires him, they also risk losing the 7-footer as a short-term rental.

Hassan Whiteside Expected to Remain with Miami Heat

Despite missing critical fourth-quarter minutes in close games, the Heat will likely keep their starting 7-footer in South Beach. The 28-year-old big man signed a four-year, $98 million deal in 2016, per Spotrac, but he's often watching from the bench in crunch time, which suggests the front office may entertain offers.

However, Sporting News reporter Sean Deveney suggests Whiteside's positives outweigh the negatives:

"But league sources tell Sporting News that a move involving Whiteside would be a long shot, because for all the frustration he gives to Spoelstra, the Heat know how valuable he has been to their rise as a defensive force in the East, which has moved them into contention for one of the top three seeds in the conference."

Rookie center Bam Adebayo and forward Kelly Olynyk both play 20-plus minutes per game to supplement Whiteside, but neither possess the same rim-protection qualities. Statistically, the sixth-year player's blocks have dropped, but his presence deters drives to the hoop.

Despite the downsize in minutes played per contest, don't expect the Heat to deal their $100 million center. For the most part, head coach Erik Spoelstra has done a great job with the personnel in place. Miami lists 1.5 games out of the No. 4 spot in the East.

Though Unlikely, New York Knicks Hope to Deal Joakim Noah

There's another tumultuous situation brewing in New York. Hornacek and Noah have butt heads, which resulted in the 32-year-old's locker room exile, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

It's clear Hornacek and Noah have a tense situation that could hurt team morale, but the Knicks center is in the second term of a four-year, $72 million contract that isn't attractive to buyers at the deadline.

Furthermore, the front office has been reluctant to grant a buyout, per New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy: "The Knicks still hope—against odds—they can find a trade partner willing to absorb Noah's albatross deal. They're also balking at Noah's desire for a buyout."

The Knicks parted ways with Phil Jackson last June, but his executive blunders still haunt the team. Without a trade partner to absorb Noah's cumbersome contract, team brass may need to package him with Courtney Lee or Kyle O'Quinn to gain financial flexibility.